Former Met Justin Wilson expected to sign with the Yankees

Justin Wilson throws pitch for Mets

SNY's Andy Martino is expecting the Yankees to strike a deal with with former Mets LHP Justin Wilson.



FanSided's Robert Murray reported Sunday morning that Wilson, 33, was in "serious talks" with the Yankees.

As a member of the Mets' bullpen for the past two seasons, Wilson went 6-3 with a 2.91 ERA and four saves in 68 games.



Wilson allowed 22 runs (19 earned) on 51 hits (five home runs) with 67 strikeouts to 28 walks (plus two more intentional) in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

Formerly with the Yankees in 2015, Wilson was 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA over 74 regular-season games. Wilson yielded 21 runs (all earned) on 49 hits (three home runs) while striking out 66 and walking 20 through 61 frames.

Wilson's nine-year MLB career has included a trio of other stops -- with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2012-14), Detroit Tigers (2016-17) and Chicago Cubs (2017-18).