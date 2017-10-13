Are the Yankees “the most lovable” team left in the playoffs?

I am not lover of the New York Yankees. I don’t hate them or anything — baseball is way too benign a human pursuit for me to muster hatred for any team — but they’re not a team I’m likely to support in most contexts.

Part of this is because of my natural disinclination to throw my support behind powerful and successful people or institutions without a really good reason. The Yankees are baseball’s most successful franchise by a long shot, they know it, and they don’t need or want my support. I respect their success and there’s something I respect about that “we don’t care what you think” mentality, so I think we’re all OK with this arrangement. It’s an arrangement I think most non-Yankees fans have with that franchise. No one really bandwagons with the Yankees.

The 2017 Yankees have tested that stance far harder than any other Yankees team I can recall. They’re, for the most part, a super likable team. Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and young players like Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino and Greg Bird are a ton of fun to watch. CC Sabathia is authoring a pretty enjoyable third act to his career. There are far fewer big name, high-priced free agents on this club than on Yankees clubs past, and the ones who are there aren’t super critical to the team’s success. There’s just a lot more to like about this Yankees club than almost any other Yankees club. Indeed, it may be the most likable Yankees team in my lifetime.

But are they the most lovable team left standing in the playoffs? That’s the idea that Bill Madden of the Daily News advances today:

They are not overwhelmed by the moment. Rather, they are embracing it, and having fun, which brings up something else, another intangible that could play in their favor from here on out: America is watching and finding them…well…kind of lovable, an adjective never before associated with the Yankees outside of the Bronx . . . [The Astros] will have to understand the Baby Bombers are not awed by this experience — while also accepting the fact that this is one Yankee team the folks in the hinterlands can find themselves rooting for.