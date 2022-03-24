Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec to miss some time after getting hit in face by batted ball

Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec

Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec will be out of action for five-to-seven days after getting hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the team on Wednesday, Balkovec -- who did not suffer a concussion -- said she feels fortunate after the dangerous incident.

"All things considered, I feel very fortunate," Balkovec said. "The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days, and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not anticipate this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season."



The Yankees made history in January by promoting Balkovec to be the manager of their Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. With that promotion, Balkovec became the first woman to become a manager in the minors.

Balkovec was hired by the Yankees in November of 2019, choosing that role after also interviewing to be the San Francisco Giants' quality control coach.

She previously worked with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros as a strength and conditioning coordinator and coach in their minor league systems.