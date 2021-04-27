Yankees' Michael King recalled from Alternate Site

Michael King fires pitch during spring training start

The Yankees have recalled RHP Michael King from the Alternate Site, the team announced Tuesday.

This comes after Deivi Garcia was optioned back down following his spot start in Monday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

But, frankly, it was surprising to see King get optioned down in the first place after two solid outings without allowing a run. Over nine innings this season, King has given up just three hits.

The righty has also totaled seven strikeouts and four walks.



The rotation for the next three days is Corey Kluber, Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery, so unless he starts in the Detroit Tigers series coming up, King might be used out of the bullpen down in Baltimore.

