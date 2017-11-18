Yankees managerial candidate Aaron Boone is uniquely qualified for job

The New York Yankees say they’ve entered their managerial search with an open mind. Despite the writing being on the wall for months regarding Joe Girardi’s future, they insist they haven’t been zeroing in on any one candidate. Nor have they set up any parameters that might give them pause or limit their search in any way. Every candidate will start in the same position, and that might bode well for one perceived dark horse in particular: former infielder and current ESPN analyst Aaron Boone.

The 44-year-old Boone was brought in as the fourth candidate to be interviewed for the job on Friday. He joined Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens and former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge. Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward became the fifth to be interviewed on Saturday. Boone then went through the same routine as every other candidate, meeting with the Yankees brass before holding a conference call with the media. It was there that Boone reiterated his desire to be Yankees manager and made sure everyone knows he’s better prepared than one might think.

The main concern people have with Boone is his lack of coaching experience. Of the five candidates interviewed so far, he’s the only one without experience. Boone went from the playing field to the broadcast booth, where he’s done a superb job providing analysis on ESPN. On the surface, that might not sound like a path that would prepare him for the opportunity that lies ahead, but Boone makes an excellent point when he says an entire life spent in baseball has given him the tools he needs.

From the New York Daily News:

“Look, obviously experience is very valuable, and should be a check mark for somebody,” Boone told reporters on a conference call Friday after interviewing for the Bombers’ managerial vacancy earlier in the day. “I would also say, in a way, I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life. I’ve been going to the ballpark since I was 3 and 4. It’s certainly fair to question my experience in actually doing the job, but I would say I’ve been preparing for this for the last 44 years.”