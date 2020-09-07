Yankees' manager Aaron Boone on slow offense: 'We're frustrated'

After starting the season 16-6, the Yankees have not fallen back to earth - they've crumbled.

Such a hot start is keeping them two games above .500 40 games into the season, but they have now lost 13 of their last 18 games.

In that span, they are averaging just 3.4 runs a game, and have scored at least four runs just seven times. Their .207 batting average, .657 OPS, and .351 slugging percentages rank 27th, 27th, and 28th in the majors, respectively. Their 18.1 soft-hit percentage is the sixth-worst mark in baseball, while their 35.9 hard-hit percentage is the fourth-worst in the majors.

And to put it simply, their 61 runs in that span are also the fourth-worst in baseball since August 18.

"I think we're frustrated. I think guys are pissed off, and [it's] understandable, but we gotta get through it. And we gotta fight our way through it...We gotta find a way to put a little more pressure offensively to get going here," said manager Aaron Boone.

Despite injuries to All Stars like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Gleyber Torres, along with Gio Urshela, the Yankees have had their opportunities. Most recently, they had a good chance to take advantage of Dean Kremer, who was making his MLB debut.

Instead, the 24-year-old allowed just one run on one hit while walking three and striking out seven.

"Today felt like a day where I know guys came with a really good mindset and believing that this was the day to turn around, but it felt like we were pressing a little bit up there today, and that can get you in some trouble," Boone said.

"I felt like the energy coming in today was really good. I felt like the mindset was this is a day we're gonna go out and start turning it around. But as you don't score a couple of those innings, I just felt like perhaps we got a little bit tight up there."

Boone said his offense is simply just trying too hard.

"As a hitter when you're going through a bit of a tough stretch individually, but even as a team, you can't really - you gotta stay away from chasing the result. You gotta really know what your plan is, be convicted with it, and go up there and have good at bats. And when you consistently have good at bats, then the results should follow.