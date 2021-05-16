Yankees manager Aaron Boone gives updates on Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and more
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave encouraging updates on some of his sidelined players.
Giancarlo Stanton
Stanton was getting treatment on his left quad tightness during Boone's press conference, but the Yankees will "see where he is around gametime and what kind of improvements he’s making and where he think he is.”
Boone was hopeful Stanton could return against the Texas Rangers this week.
"That is the hope, but we’ll see. It’s day-by-day, I don’t think it’s anything that’s overly significant, but something that he, we are trying to get out in front of a little bit.”
Rougned Odor
Similarly to Stanton, Odor is "in play" for the Yanks' series against Odor's former team.
“Rougie had a really good day yesterday. See how today goes, and hopefully he’ll be in play in Texas, but we’ll see how today goes. But yesterday was encouraging.”
Luis Severino
Boone said the righty is scheduled to throw a 25-30 pitch bullpen within the next few days.
Aaron Hicks
The Yankees placed Hicks on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Boone said Hicks isn't going through any more treatment or testing, but is heading back to New York.