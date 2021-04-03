Yankees manager Aaron Boone gives update on Luke Voit, Luis Severino
The Yankees knew for a while that they'd be starting the 2021 campaign without Luis Severino, but Luke Voit's injury was a surprise.
Voit had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, and now that the first baseman has gone under the knife, Boone has a bit of a clearer timeline on the slugger.
“I would expect him back hopefully sometime in May, but we’ll just see how these weeks unfold. Everything went well in the surgery, as expected. He's feeling good here in early days,.. Hopefully things go smoothly. We're looking at kind of a four-to-six week kind of scenario. I know no baseball activities for at least three weeks post surgery, so then we’ll just see how he builds up from there.”
As for Severino, Boone says he "continues to do well."
"I think he’s had a couple of bullpens now where he’s throwing fastball-slider, which is encouraging. He’s been bouncing back well from those. So everything’s going according to plan with Luis," Boone said.
The Yankee manager also said they are waiting for Clarke Schmidt to be totally "asymptomatic" before he begins a throwing program.
"I keep saying it's any day now, and that is the hope," Boone added.