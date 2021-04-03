Yankees manager Aaron Boone gives update on Luke Voit, Luis Severino

Axios

Members of Congress said they were "horrified" by Friday's car ramming attack at the U.S. Capitol that left two people dead, including Capitol Police officer William Evans and the suspect, and one officer injured. Why it matters: Some security fencing was removed a week ago after months of heightened security following the Jan 6. attack at the Capitol. National Guard remains at the U.S. Capitol but in smaller numbers. Members of the Guard were seen on Friday deploying toward the Capitol barrier following the incident.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Senators: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.): "I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. I’m praying for the officer injured and his family. We're in their debt. We thank the Capitol Police, National Guard, & first responders for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside."Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): "Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene."Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa): "Praying for the law enforcement + first responders concerning the incident at the Capitol"Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.): "Monitoring the scene near the Senate today as we continue to learn more about what happened. Prayers go out to the officers injured."Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.): "The tragic loss of Officer William “Billy” Evans is yet another reminder of the sacrifices USCP make every day to keep our nation’s Capitol and those who work there safe. Gayle and I are praying for his family, friends and colleagues as they mourn this heartbreaking loss."U.S. Representatives: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "Today, America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes: Officer William Evans. He is a martyr for our democracy."Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): "Please join me in prayer for the two Capitol Police officers and their families. They reacted quickly and bravely, as did all the other first responders at the scene.The whole country is pulling for them right now."Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio): "Horrified by the news of what has transpired today at the Capitol. I am praying for the @CapitolPolice officers who were injured in the line of duty and am closely monitoring the situation."Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.): "Senior members of my Washington, DC- based team were notified by the media before they received alerts from ⁦@CapitolPolice ⁩This is a problem. And it needs to be resolved immediately."Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): "Please keep these and all our US Capitol Police officers in your prayers."The big picture: Pelosi on Friday ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the death of the Capitol Police officer. The House and Senate were both out of session at the time of the attack.Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. Go deeper: In photos: Capitol car ramming attack leaves 2 dead, including police officerCapitol on lockdown after vehicle rams into two police officersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free