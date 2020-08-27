Yankees' manager Aaron Boone discusses pulling Masahiro Tanaka early, struggling offense

The Yankees dropped their fifth-straight game after getting swept in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

The offense scored just twice in 14 innings of baseball in Atlanta, losing game one 5-1, and losing the second game 2-1.

"We really weren't able to create enough traffic," said manager Aaron Boone. "We gotta just continue to grind through a tough spell right now and just collectively up and down, ready to have good at bats starting again Friday."

Masahiro Tanaka tossed five shutout innings and allowed just three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. But he was yanked after just 66 pitches.

Tanaka admitted he ran out of gas.

"After that fifth inning, Booney came down and we talked, and he asked me how I was feeling...I told him I'm good with whatever you decide on," said Tanaka.

"Masa sometimes is like that. Masa can give you a 100 pitches and he's cruising and it's easy," Boone said. "But, you know, a hot night tonight, and as he still builds his pitch count, you gotta remember that, too. He's still building up to kind of get tot hat 100 spot, and then with a little bit more of a layoff this time around, but I mean, the encouraging thing is that bounce back from a tough outing and he was really in command."

Tanaka added that while he was happy with the way he pitched, he's not ready to celebrate anything just yet.

"I am happy with how I pitched tonight. But I can't be jumping up and down just because I had one good outing," said Tanaka. "I think consistency is what's most important. Hopefully I can keep this going."

Chad Green came in to hold the 1-0 lead, but allowed a two-run home run to Freddie Freeman, which ultimately wound up being the game-winning hit. It was Green's first outing since August 16.



"There's stuff that we do in between to try to stay sharp, but nothing simulates getting out there and facing hitters on another team," said Green. "I felt like I was ready to go, I felt like I stayed sharp in between outings. I didn't really think that played too much of a role in it. I felt good for not pitching in a while."

"I thought overall, he threw the ball pretty well," said Boone. "He's two strikes to Dansby Swanson from getting out of the inning, and Swanson gets the infield hit. It kind of sets the table, and then one mistake where. great hitter got him."

"Just trying to go down and away. It just caught too much of the plate. With a hitter like that, in that situation, you just can't make that pitch," said Green.



With five games lost consecutively, and hardly any off days remaining, the Yankees will start a huge grind to get back into winning form.

"Losing sucks in 162, 60 games, full season. We don't like it," said Boone. "We gotta play a little better, we have an off day and obviously. tough stretch of games coming up. A lot of those games at home, we gotta go home and start playing a little bit better."