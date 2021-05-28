Yankees Mailbag: Why only keep Estevan Florial up for one game?

Yankees' Estevan Florial batting during Mets game 2020

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Yankees questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Why only keep Florial up for one game, especially with Hicks done for the season, and Frazier not doing well? — @RealPaulyRyder

The Yankees’ current mindset on center field is short-term, wait-and-see. Talking to folks in the organization, they’re content for now to play Brett Gardner in center, with Clint Frazier as his backup at the position. There is no urgency to add another center fielder via trade, or keep Estevan Florial on the roster for that purpose.

In fact, the Yankees’ trade talks for a short-term outfield solution last week had to do more with Frazier’s sore neck than Aaron Hicks’ absence.

Brian Cashman and his group appear content to let the season and trade deadline schedule play as it usually does, rather than adding anything major now. As for Florial, perhaps he develops enough offensively this year to be a competent hitter in the big leagues while catching the ball. But the team isn’t going to accelerate his development and rush him, because they don’t feel desperate in the outfield.