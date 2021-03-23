Yankees Mailbag: Which player already sent down will have most impact this season?

Mike Ford yankees blue spring jersey

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions each day from readers. Here's the latest...

@gmosher23: Of all the people already assigned to minor league camp, who will contribute the most at the big league level?

This is an interesting angle. The first four names that came to mind were pitchers Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske for their potential, and infielders Thairo Estrada and Mike Ford for their experience as major league bench players.

Digging a little deeper by talking to evaluators, Abreu and Kriske still have development ahead of them. Estrada is behind Tyler Wade on the current depth chart for backup infielders -- and as SNY was somewhat surprised to report on Monday, the Yankees are considering breaking camp without a backup infielder.

Ford is behind Luke Voit at first base, and Jay Bruce, if Bruce makes the team. But we’re still going to choose Ford as the answer to this question, because he has perhaps the clearest path towards playing time if there is an injury.

After a down year, he is 3-for-23 this spring, but had had a few impressive at-bats that evaluators noticed.