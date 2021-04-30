Yankees Mailbag: What can be done about Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks on deck looking at camera

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...

What if ANYTHING can be done about Aaron Hicks? This is truly looking like the worst deal ever and I don't see how he can possibly be traded elsewhere. — @EricKopp21

Aaron Hicks has long seemed on the verge of becoming a player who would thrill us with his well-rounded game, combining athleticism, plate discipline and power. But as a scout put it just Thursday, it’s like he has regressed in every aspect of the game.

The final play of Thursday’s loss to Baltimore was particularly alarming. Trying to cut down the winning run at the plate, Hicks instead sailed his throw way off line, and didn’t seem to have anything on it. He looked like a player who had not recovered from Tommy John surgery, more than a year later.

In the top half of the inning, he’d failed to advance the free runner on second base.

What can the Yankees do about Hicks? Well, he’s batting .139 and is under contract until the end of the 2025 season. He’s probably not tradeable, at least for anything of value. He’s still talented. But he’s also 31, and he hasn’t been productive in a while.

At the moment, it sure doesn’t seem like he’ll stick on the active roster for the duration of that contract. But the team hasn’t given up yet.