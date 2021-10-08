Yankees mailbag: Who could be the next Yankees catcher, shortstop?

Sanchez Torres celebrate home run on the road

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Yankees questions from readers. Here's the latest...





What potential catchers and shortstops do you think are possibilities for the Yankees? - @princeofnyc36



For shortstop, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Yankees look for a short-term solution because of their belief in two shortstop prospects, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

Specifically, that could be a defense-first option like Andrelton Simmons -- who, according to sources, the Yankees attempted to acquire from Minnesota before the trade deadline this season -- or Marcus Semien, who could return to second after a year or two at short.

At catcher, the issue of whether to bring Gary Sanchez back for one more year will surely be a hot topic at the team’s upcoming scouting meetings. Some Yankees folk note that Sanchez had a bit of a bounce-back year offensively, and many there continue to say his defense isn’t as bad as the reputation suggests.

Still, Sanchez once again found himself on the bench in the game that determined the season. And per Baseball Reference, the Yankees were 20th in wins above average at catcher in 2021.

As far as potential replacements, there is the usual paucity of appealing catchers, which is part of why Sanchez has remained a Yankee in previous offseasons. Tucker Barnhart? Mike Zunino? Trade for Willson Contreras? Shrug emoji?