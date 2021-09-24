Yankees Mailbag: Could Luis Severino be in the rotation if they make postseason?

Luis Severino pitching in rain home, first game back

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Yankees questions from readers. Here's the latest...

Any chance Severino could be a starter if the Yankees make the playoffs? — @RealPaulyRyder

Luis Severino is not built up as a starter, though I suppose he could be used as an opener or part of a piggyback, if it ever comes to that. No one had Chad Green starting Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS until it actually happened.

With Severino, the question is whether he can help from the bullpen this year and how much. His return to the mound this week after 707 days away was a wonderful story, and he was able to contribute two scoreless innings against Texas.

Beyond the favorable result, his stuff itself did not answer how effective he will be in high-leverage situations. Severino’s secondary pitches, the slider and changeup, were sharper than expected after such a long layoff, and his command of those offerings was reason for hope.

But in that first outing at least, Severino lacked the velocity and life on his fastball that made him so effective earlier in his career. He was at 94-95 mph, a few ticks off his old form.

Severino proved himself able to eat a few innings in a lopsided win. That in itself is helpful. But we don’t yet know how he will fare in a big spot. Perhaps that will be tested this weekend in Boston, giving the Yankees a stronger indication of what they can expect in October.