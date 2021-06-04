Yankees Mailbag: Is Andrew Benintendi a realistic trade target?

Andrew Benintendi in batter's box with Royals 2021

Is Andrew Benintendi a realistic trade target for the Yankees? — @ObsessedYanks

Appealing?

Yes. He's a lefty outfield bat with some power having a resurgent season, and under team control through next season.



Realistic?

That’s more complicated.

One, we don’t know if the Royals will be selling. They are hanging in there in the American League Central, although their negative run differential and 11-17 record in May suggest that their April success might not be sustainable.

But under GM Dayton Moore, the Royals are admirably old-school. If the team stays in the race, Moore is the type of GM who might just decide that they’ve earned a chance to go for it.

If Moore does sell, we get into questions of how much Brian Cashman will want to give up for a player who will be a free agent in a season and a half. He would have competition, as plenty of other teams have dealt with outfield and position player injuries.

Given the team’s need in center field, perhaps Michael A. Taylor could be a more realistic target. He’s in the 82rd percentile in outfielder jump and has two Outs Above Average in center this year, per Statcast.