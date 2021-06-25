Yankees Mailbag: What will they do at 2021 MLB trade deadline?

Cashman and Boone in spring training

SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Yankees questions from readers. Here's the latest...

What do you see the Yankees doing at the trade deadline? — @DavidCo65948447

Here’s a wee li'l bit of fresh intel about the Yankees’ deadline strategy. Their actions behind the scenes fully support GM Brian Cashman’s public pronouncements that the team is in acquisitive mode. Their scouts have been spotted all over, busy evaluating both potential trade targets and their own prospects, in order to determine who to trade.

League-wide, there are indications that selling teams are getting ready to move well in advance of the July 31 deadline. Conversations are happening a bit earlier and more aggressively than expected. And the Yankees are not among the potential sellers. Far from it; they’re taking a long look at what they can get.



Center field is a clear area of need, and rivals speculate on Starling Marte as a perfect rental from Miami. Arizona’s Ketel Marte seems more of a pipe dream. The rotation can use help, too.

As noted many times, the luxury tax is an issue, in that Hal Steinbrenner has been unwilling to exceed it. That won’t prevent Cashman from presenting opportunities to ownership, but the Yanks’ behavior over the past year suggests they will have to look for ways to shed payroll in order to add.

Generally speaking, though? All indications, both in public and behind the scenes, point toward Cashman as an active buyer -- and to the action commencing sooner than later.