Yankees' Luke Voit refuses to let injury get in way of recent surge

When Yankees 1B Luke Voit hit his pair of three-run home runs in Game 2 of Friday's 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, he appeared to grimace. Voit admitted after the doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium that he has been dealing with a minor foot issue since the Toronto Blue Jays series Monday through Wednesday, but the Yankees slugger refuses to let it sideline him.



"I want to be out there," Voit said. "I'm going to do everything possible to make sure I can play. My foot's been, obviously, bothering me for the last couple of weeks but I just had to get it re-taped and I felt a lot better. It's just a little too much pressure in there.

"I've got to be out here with the boys and I'll do everything to grind through it and do everything I can to help us win. It's been a weird year for our team this year, so I need to be out there with the boys to help them grind through this."

Without the likes of RF Aaron Judge (calf) and DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), Voit has stepped up in a major way for the Yankees (24-21). He kept his surge going into Friday's sweep of the Orioles (20-24) with a 4-for-7 day, hitting two homers and knocking in six RBI.

"He was great last year, too, ever since I played with him," said INF DJ LeMahieu, who -- a notch ahead of Voit in the lead-off spot -- went 3 for 7 with one RBI. "He's just a complete hitter. Goes the other way really well, he knows how to correct his mistakes and you want him in big situations. So he's a complete hitter and he's on quite a roll right now."

After a hitless three-game series against the Orioles last Friday and Saturday, Voit is eight for his past 21. And to manager Aaron Boone, Voit's impact delves far deeper than the surface of a .285 batting average with the 16 homers and 36 RBI.



"He's been great -- I mean, what an impact performer he's been and glad he enjoyed his day off yesterday," Boone said with a laugh, "so we could get him back out there twice tonight. Really, from going back to summer camp, I just felt like he was in such a good place in the batter's box and he carried it right into the season, hasn't stopped. Obviously, he's in great shape and he's -- where would we be without him?"