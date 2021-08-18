Yankees' Luke Voit on playing time when Anthony Rizzo returns: 'I deserve to play just as much as he does'

Luke Voit rounds bases Red Sox cropped

Luke Voit gave the Yankees a pair of leads they did not relinquish in their Tuesday wins over the Boston Red Sox, a pivotal doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium, and he did not shy away from his message for Aaron Boone as Anthony Rizzo (COVID) inches closer to a return.

"I finally feel like I'm hitting my stride after getting a week's worth of games under me," said Voit, who is slashing .241/.325/.400 with six home runs and 20 RBI through 39 games in 2021. "I was top 10 in (AL) MVP last year and I've been a great player for this organization for the last three years and I'm not going down, I want to play. Obviously, I know it's going to be tough with Rizzo, but I deserve to play just as much as he does.

"I led the league in home runs last year and I feel really good again. And obviously, the injury bug's the reason why he's here, because of me. But yeah -- obviously, I hope Boonie can do whatever he can to try to get me some consistent at-bats."

Injuries have been a problem for Voit, whose durability led to the Yankees ultimately making a move for Rizzo in a July 29 trade with the Chicago Cubs. Through nine games in pinstripes, Rizzo has slashed .281/.400/.563 with three home runs and six RBI.

The Yankees placed Rizzo on the COVID injured list Aug. 8 and activated Voit, who was working back from a knee injury. During Rizzo's absence, Voit has heated up, batting .243 with three home runs -- including two go-ahead blasts -- and eight RBI through 10 games.

As Voit alluded to, he was a top player in MLB during the 2020 season, slashing .277/.338/.610 with a baseball-best 22 home runs while adding 52 RBI during the small sample size of 56 regular-season games.



How Voit fits in with Rizzo remains to be seen. For now, Boone is not tipping his hand.

"We're day by day, man," he said. "Luke Voit's a really good player in this league and a really good hitter. And he's come up with some big hits, obviously -- today, on the weekend. It was great to see him get off a really good swing the other way tonight to get us on the board.

"So you start thinking how you envision it going, and this game will change on a dime. So the bottom line is he's in a good spot he's a good player and we're going to need everyone."