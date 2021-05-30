Yankees' Luis Severino on verge of next big step in Tommy John surgery rehab

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Luis Severino warms up on field in navy blue jersey at spring training
Luis Severino warms up on field in navy blue jersey at spring training

Luis Severino has been progressing well in his rehab post-Tommy John surgery. And manager Aaron Boone believes the Yankees' starter could be getting back on the mound for games soon.

"It's potentially as early as the end of next week," Boone told reporters on Sunday. "I think he throws his next live, which might be three ups, simulated game today or tomorrow. He threw his bullpen in between. Basically, he’s on a six-day rotation right now.”

So, if those "three ups" from Sevy go well, Boone believes the next time around in that six-day rotation could be his first rehab game. That would most likely be with Low-A Tampa.

Rehab games are the final step before returning to the big leagues. Severino would likely have to take a trip to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Low-A ball to face better competition.

Severino, who suffered his injury during spring training last season, hasn't pitched in a big league game in well over a year. With Corey Kluber out now for a couple months at least, Severino returning ahead of schedule -- he was supposed to be around the summer time -- would be huge for the pinstripes

Luke Voit rehabbing while tending to new daughter

The Voit family welcomed a daughter a couple days, Boone said. And while dealing with these new fatherly duties, Voit is rehabbing at home for a few days before returning to the Yankees. /

However, Boone did say that Voit's oblique strain should keep him out "a few weeks at least."

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.