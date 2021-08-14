Yankees' Luis Severino scratched from Friday's rehab start

Luis Severino has catch in navy blue shirt

The big rehab outing for the Yankees on Friday night was supposed to be Luis Severino’s start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but the right-hander was scratched from the lineup just before the game.

No additional info was made available by the RailRiders, though a wet field and rainy conditions could have played a factor in the decision.

Severino threw four perfect innings for Somerset on Sunday, August 8. He threw the first four innings of what turned out to be a combined no-hitter for the Patriots.

Clint Frazier's rehab moves to Double-A

Clint Frazier began his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday night, going 1-for-3 with a single and a walk.

Placed on the IL on July 2 with what was originally diagnosed as vertigo, Frazier underwent “a battery of neurological testing” according to Aaron Boone. The Yankees eventually ruled out vertigo, but believe Frazier has been dealing with a vision issue.

Frazier has struggled at the plate when healthy this season, slashing .186/.317/.317 at the plate in 66 games.

