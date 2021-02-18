Yankees' Luis Severino close to taking big step toward return from Tommy John surgery

Luis Severino warms up on field in navy blue jersey at spring training

As Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery, he's about to take a big step.

Severino will get on the mound in the next couple of weeks, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday via Zoom.

"Right now he's out to (throwing from) 120 feet," Boone said. "It's kind of the last step before he gets on the mound. I actually played catch with him a couple of days ago at (Steinbrenner Field) where he was up to 120. Believe next week he'll be four times at 120 and then he'll be close to getting on the mound.

"He's scheduled to get on the mound probably in the next couple of weeks, and then we start to go from there. He's doing well and approaching getting on the mound."

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said on Jan. 29 that a potential target date for Severino's return to big league game action was "late summer."

Severino had his surgery in February of 2020, meaning his return would be on the longer end of the usual 12-to-16 month recovery period if it is indeed in late summer.

Without Severino to start the season, the top three in the Yankees' rotation will likely be Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, and Corey Kluber, with Jordan Montgomery also likely assured a spot.

The battle for the No. 5 spot in the rotation could come down to someone from the group of Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt, or Michael King.

