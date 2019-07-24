Yankees lose Gary Sanchez to injured list because of groin strain

Another New York Yankees player is headed to the 10-day injured list. Catcher Gary Sanchez left Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins with a right groin strain, and it’s serious enough to warrant a trip to the IL.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees:

-Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain

- Recalled C Kyle Higashioka (#66) from @swbrailriders

- Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes (#67) from @swbrailriders — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 24, 2019

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Sanchez’s injury is a Grade 1 strain. That’s considered the most mild. But Yankees manager Aaron Boone still isn’t sure what the best-case scenario will be for his All-Star catcher.

It's a Grade 1 strain for Gary Sanchez, the most mild option. Aaron Boone said that he doesn't want to put a time frame on it, but said that "it'll be some time." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 24, 2019

Sanchez is currently hitting .229/.299/.508 with 24 home runs, but his fortunes have changed greatly since the beginning of the season. He had an outstanding May, hitting .286 with nine home runs, but since then it’s been brutal. Since June 1, a span of 39 games, Sanchez has hit .196/.266/.379 with seven home runs. In July alone, he’s hit .102. He went 0-for-5 before he left Tuesday night’s game, a 14-12 slugfest that the Yankees won.

The Yankees have a 10-game lead in the American League East right now, and have been doing just fine during Sanchez’s lengthy slump. Which is why a little break might not be the worst thing for Sanchez. He’s been hitting under the Mendoza line for seven weeks, and could probably use some time to reset.

Plus, there’s reason to be hopeful that this won’t be a lengthy stint on the IL, which Sanchez had two of in 2018. When he spoke to reporters after Tuesday night’s game, he described the groin pain as less severe than he encountered last year.

“It felt like kind of like a cramp," Sanchez told MLB.com. "It’s nothing like what I had last year. The pain is completely different."

Gary Sanchez is headed to the IL with a groin strain. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

