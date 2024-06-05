Yankees look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-27, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (43-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (7-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -189, Twins +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

New York has gone 19-8 at home and 43-19 overall. The Yankees have the best team ERA in the AL at 2.75.

Minnesota has a 33-27 record overall and a 17-14 record on the road. The Twins have a 15-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 21 home runs while slugging .662. Anthony Volpe is 13-for-42 with a double, three triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 12 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .246 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 9-for-36 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Twins: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.