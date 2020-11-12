Yankees will listen to trade offers for Gary Sanchez: report

Gary Sanchez dejected after striking out

If teams come calling for Gary Sanchez, the Yankees will at least listen to what they have to say, reports The New York Post's Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Dan Martin.

GM Brian Cashman said Sanchez' struggles at the plate in both aspects of the game -- to go along with Kyle Higashioka's surge this past season -- forces the team to reconsider what their future at the catching position is.

As SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier Thursday, J.T. Realmuto is probably not in the cards to fix that. And honestly, it isn't their top priority.

DJ LeMahieu getting re-signed is, as well as figuring out if Gleyber Torres is the shortstop of the future. If he isn't, then a move needs to be made.

But the Yankees have been in contact with Yadier Molina's agent, which shows that it's still of importance. James McCann, though a more expensive option, may be on the radar, too.

Since Sanchez' All-Star season, there hasn't been much progression for the 27-year-old slugger. He can't find a rhythm at the plate, especially last season when he was missing pitches right in the heart of it and was striking out left and right. The Yankees constantly defended his work ethic behind the scenes to fix things, but when the postseason came around, Higahshioka had to take over. After all, he was Gerrit Cole's preferred catcher anyway.

So it makes sense that the Yankees would field calls on Sanchez, who is still an interesting prospect because of what he's been able to accomplish earlier in his career. As Martino said, the Yanks still believe in the potential of Sanchez. But he hasn't been backing up those claims.

We'll see if the right trade package comes across Cashman's desk to part ways with one of his Baby Bombers.