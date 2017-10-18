Yankees level Astros series, Dodgers take 3-0 lead

The New York Yankees pulled back to 2-2 in their series against the Houston Astros, while the Los Angeles Dodgers moved further clear of the Chicago Cubs.

Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. and New York's Sonny Gray did everything their teams could have asked of them, but they did not get any help in the Yankees' 6-4 win over the Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

McCullers and Gray were absolutely dominant, but neither of them were able to come away with a win. They gave up three hits combined on Tuesday, but Gray had to come out with two runners on base in the sixth with the game tied at zero and McCullers had to exit having allowed just one run in the seventh.

The Yankees would end up rallying from 4-0 down to claim victory and level the series.

The National League Championship Series (NLCS) is proving far more one-sided as the Dodgers beat the Cubs 6-1 to take a 3-0 lead.

SHADES OF 2015 FOR MCCULLERS

Stop us if you have heard this before. McCullers left game four of a pivotal play-off matchup having allowed minimal runs and hits and gave his team a chance to win. Only his team did not win. In fact they were far away from even getting close to one as the bullpen imploded to the tune of five runs after McCullers came out of the game.

It sounds familiar because this is exactly what happened to McCullers in game four of the American League Division Series in 2015. McCullers tossed 6.2 innings of two-hit, two-run ball and left with a four-run lead. The bullpen though gave up five runs in the eighth inning and the Astros went on to lose.

The same thing happened Tuesday. McCullers tossed six-plus innings of two-hit, one-run ball and came out with his team leading 4-1. But the combination of Chris Devenski, Joe Musgrove, and Ken Giles allowed another run in the seventh and four in the eighth to cost McCullers the win.