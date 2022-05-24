Yankees' LeMahieu, Stanton injured as Chapman heads to IL

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) hits a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against Chicago White Sox, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees lost All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries Tuesday night and also placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list.

LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles, but New York announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before the first pitch because of left wrist discomfort.

Stanton was pulled from the game with right calf tightness. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Estevan Florial in the seventh inning after going 0 for 2 with a strikeout as the designated hitter.

LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He's 5 for 39 (.128) over his past 10 games. Asked about LeMahieu's struggles earlier Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone said he thought LeMahieu was “close” to ending his slump and did not cite the wrist as an issue.

Stanton is batting .285 with 11 homers and a team-leading 35 RBIs.

The 2017 NL MVP played 139 games last year after injuries and the pandemic limited him to 41 games in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced LeMahieu at third base, and Aaron Hicks was bumped up to the leadoff spot. Gonzalez was hit in the right hand by a pitch Tuesday but remained in the game.

New York also activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL. Left fielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remain out with the virus, although Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He could be activated Wednesday.

Chapman had an MRI on Monday that came back negative for a tear. Boone said Tuesday that Chapman was improving but not game ready.

Donaldson was sidelined by the virus Monday, shortly before being suspended one game by Major League Baseball for taunting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with multiple references to Jackie Robinson over the weekend.

The AL-leading Yankees entered Tuesday on their first three-game skid of the season.

