Yankees legend John Sterling debuts much-anticipated home run call for Juan Soto

HOUSTON — Juan Soto is having a season, and it’s only been three games.

The Yankees’ new superstar slugger hit his first home run as a Bronx Bomber, an opposite-field blast over the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night that gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead over the Houston Astros.

Of course as Soto happily rounded the bases, the natural question on Yankees fans’ minds quickly became: what was John Sterling’s home run call? Here’s how the Yankees’ legendary radio broadcaster called Soto’s first home run:

“It’s a Soto Photo! He is Juanderful! Marvelous!”



The John Sterling HR call for Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/VvXAQsBGgt — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) March 31, 2024

