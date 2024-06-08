Yankees leaning towards giving Juan Soto 'a couple of days' to return from forearm inflammation

It's looking less and less likely that Juan Soto will play in this weekend's Yankees-Dodgers series.

After Saturday's lineup was revealed with the left-handed slugger missing for the second game in a row as he recovers from forearm inflammation that he's played through for a week or two, manager Aaron Boone explained his decision to the media before the game.

“We’re leaning towards giving him a couple days,” Boone said. "I also know I want to get this inflammation out of there and we can roll. With that said, when he goes out there he's not putting himself at risk, it's not that kind of situation. Want to try and get it out of there and we'll continue to see how he's improving and when he's ready he's ready."

Boone said that like yesterday Soto has yet to do any baseball activities, though that may change on Saturday.

When asked if an IL stint is a possibility if Soto doesn't progress, the Yankees skipper acknowledged it but was optimistic his star outfielder will avoid it.

"I guess it is a possibility but I don’t expect that to be the case," he said.

Boone said prior to Friday's loss that Soto was potentially an option off the bench, something that turned out not to be the case, but the skipper's comments Saturday afternoon have almost eliminated the left-hander from being a potential pinch-hitter.

"I'm trying to do my best. It's tough to see the game from the bench. I don't like that," Soto said of trying to push to play last night. "I try my best to be out there to help the team... I want to be out there. I want to be out there trying to win a game with my teammates. Trying to enjoy the moment. It is what it is."

Without Soto in the lineup for the first time, the Yankees generated just one run in their 11-inning loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

The injury was first disclosed after Soto exited Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Twins during a 56-minute rain delay before the top of the sixth inning.