Yankees launch three home runs in 10-1 rout of Royals

A day after the Yankees bunted to manufacture runs, they used the long ball to beat the Royals, 10-1, in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Here are the takeaways...

-The Yankees manufactured some runs in the first inning on Tuesday, continuing their trend from last night's game without Aaron Judge. After Anthony Volpe led off with a triple, Judge dunked a single into right field to put New York up 1-0.

Alex Verdugo moved Juan Soto and Judge to second and third base on a grounder, and then Giancarlo Stanton hit a grounder to third base which the Royals' Maikel Garcia threw home but Soto slid around Salvador Perez to get his hand on home plate before the tag and put the Yankees up 2-0.

-Austin Wells capped off a four-run fourth inning with his three-run shot that went 417 feet off Brady Singer. It was Wells' second homer of the season and his third consecutive game with at least one hit. The young catcher finished 2-for-4.

-Judge and Stanton added to the Yankees' onslaught with home runs in the seventh. Judge launched his MLB-leading 25th home run 436 feet with Soto on base to give the Yanks a 9-0 lead, and Stanton went dead center 446 feet to give New York double-digit runs.

RBI singles from Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera accounted for the other Yankees runs.

-Marcus Stroman was effective again, giving the Yankees 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball but it wasn't without its ups and downs. Stroman worked around runners but was pulled with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Ron Marinaccio, returning to the team from the minors after Dennis Santana was DFA'd, struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.

Stroman pitched 5.2 innings (102 pitches/54 strikes), giving up just four hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

-Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the last two games. While he went hitless (0-4) all of his at-bats were good. He lined a grounder directly where the second baseman was placed. In his second at-bat, he narrowly missed a double down the left-field line but wound up hitting a sharp ground ball to the first baseman. He reached on an error that could have been scored a single.

Rizzo also made a great over-the-shoulder catch into right field to steal a single away. He also scooped up a potential throwing error from Cabrera at third base.

Game MVP: Ron Marinaccio

It's easy to say Judge or any of the Yankees batters but let's go outside the box and choose Marinaccio.

In his first game back on the team, the right-hander gave the Yankees 2.1 innings and struck out three, gave up one walk and hit a batter. The only blemish was a solo shot he gave up to Freddy Fermin in the eighth.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees continue their four-game series with the Royals on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m.

Cody Poteet will take the mound for New York (2-0, 1.72 ERA). Kansas City has yet to name its starter.