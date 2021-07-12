Yankees latest 2021 MLB Draft picks: Rounds 2-10

2021 MLB Draft treated image - Yankees version

The Yankees got a solid pick at No. 20 in the first round with Eastern Illinois SS Trey Sweeney. Who else might they get?

Rounds 2-10 kick off at 1 p.m. on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft.



Second Round (No. 55 overall): Stanford RHP Brendan Beck

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

The Yankees went with the 2021 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year with their second pick. The 22-year-old made the All-Pac First Team this past season, as he pitched to a 3.15 ERA (38 earned runs/108.2 innings) and struck out 143 batters while walking just 26.

The 99th-ranked prospect by MLB.com, hit fastball sits in the low 90s and topped 93. He has a four-pitch repertoire and can throw them all for strikes, and batters hit just .200 off of him this past season. He is the younger brother of Tristan Beck, a San Francisco Giants prospect who went in the fourth round to the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

First Round (No. 20 overall): Eastern Illinois SS Trey Sweeney

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds



The Yankees feel Sweeney is a versatile player who has both raw power and contact-first hitting that goes along with a prototypical shortstop build. In the field, Yanks VP of Domestic Amateur Scouting, Damon Oppenheimer said "he has a good clock, doesn't play rushed and has good field awareness."

In 2019, the Yanks also went shortstop with their first pick in Delbarton Prep's Anthony Volpe.

Sweeney said this after getting picked: "I feel like I bring a lot of diversity. I'm a versatile player and reliable on both sides of the ball. I'm a hard worker and love the game of baseball, so I'm ready to play."