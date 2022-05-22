Josh Donaldson explains incident in which he called White Sox player Tim Anderson 'Jackie'

NEW YORK – Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa called out Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for what he called a "racist comment" after benches cleared during Saturday's game.

Donaldson told reporters that he did address Chicago's Tim Anderson as "Jackie" in the first inning in reference to a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview when Anderson described himself as "today's Jackie Robinson".

The comment nearly set off a brawl in the fifth inning of the Yankees' 7-5 win. Earlier in the game, Donaldson and Anderson got into a testy exchange on their way off the field.

"I don’t play like that," said Anderson, who is Black. "I don’t need to play at all. I wasn’t really bothering nobody today but he made the comment and it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”

Benches cleared after a face-to-face confrontation between Donaldson and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Before long, the bullpens emptied and both teams were warned by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley.

The situation could have escalated even further if not for Chicago's Jose Abreu, who took on the role of peacemaker by holding back Anderson.

"What it seems like is they talked about it as a team and then (Grandal) tried to confront me," Donaldson said. "He's like, you know what you said. I'm like, are you referring to me calling him Jackie. I thought that was a joke between him and I because we've talked about it before."

Donaldson insisted that his comment was not meant to be racist, but apologized if it was viewed as inappropriate. The Yankees' third baseman said he is willing to address the situation with Anderson before Sunday's doubleheader.

"It was just off an interview with what he called himself," Donaldson said. "We've said that before. We joked about it. He laughed. Whatever. As you could tell in our series that we played with them multiple times, I've tried to defuse the situation. I took responsibility for the tag. I wasn't trying to do anything there."

"Today I tried to defuse it and make light. We're not trying to start any brawls or anything like that. Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful. If he did, I apologize. That's not what I was trying to do by any manner."

This is the second time in eight days that benches have cleared between the Yankees and White Sox. A similar scene unfolded last Saturday when Anderson took exception to a hard tag at third by Donaldson.

"We've got to stop the jawing back-and-forth," said manager Aaron Boone, whose Yankees (29-10) won for the 10th time in 12 games.

May 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox dugouts empty in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu: Machine-powered

The big swing came from DJ LeMahieu, who belted a grand slam during a five-run, second inning.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa loaded the bases with an RBI single and LeMahieu cleared them with a 341-foot blast into the short porch in right. It was the second grand slam of LeMahieu's career and the first since Aug. 27, 2018 while with the Rockies.

May 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) hits a grand slam home run in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Give some credit to Aaron Hicks, who extended the inning with a walk on the previous at-bat. Hicks reached base twice Saturday after coming into the game on a 4-for-48 slump.

The Yankee offense manufactured another two runs later in the game on a grounder from Donaldson and a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rizzo. That allowed the Bombers to outscore their problems on a day when two of their most consistent arms – Nestor Cortes and Michael King – came back down to Earth.

Clay Holmes finished the job with a four-out save against the heart of the White Sox order. Boone liked the matchup of Holmes against the Chicago righties, but said he isn't planning a move in the closer role.

"He's got the best sinker in the world," Boone said, of Holmes. "Simple as that."

One of a kind: In unique relief role, Michael King's dominance helping Yankees to MLB's best record

Just enough for Nestor Cortes

Cortes didn't have his sharpest stuff, but pitched well enough to outmatch Dallas Keuchel in a battle of soft-tossing southpaws.

The Yankees' left-hander struck out seven batters and allowed three runs over five innings.

Cortes managed to finish the game with a 1.80 season ERA through eight starts.

"I just think I wasn't ahead of the count very often," Cortes said. "I think I was either even or behind at times. They obviously put good swings on me and put a couple hits to right field and obviously the homer."

One of Cortes' only mistakes came in the third when Abreu crushed a three-run home run, turning on a cutter along the inside corner.

May 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35) and center fielder Aaron Judge (99) congratulate each other after defeating the Chicago White Sox 7-5 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Up until that point, Cortes had allowed two runs or fewer in all seven starts this year and nine straight dating back to last season. One more would have broken a tie with Michael Pineda (2014) and Luis Severino (2018-22) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

In a city with the two highest-paid pitchers in baseball – the Mets' Max Scherzer and the Yanks' Gerrit Cole – Cortes has turned into one of the best bargains with a salary just over the league minimum.

"There definitely is a buzz when he's going, not just here but it seems like nationally now too," Boone said before the game.

"A lot of people obviously are talking about him. He seems to do something every outing that adds to the legend."

Sean Farrell is a sports reporter for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app.

Email: farrells@northjersey.com

Twitter: @seanfarrell92

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Yankees' Josh Donaldson calls White Sox player Tim Anderson 'Jackie'