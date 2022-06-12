Yankees' Kyle Higashioka homers off 35 mph pitch from Cubs' Frank Schwindel

The New York Yankees have been a juggernaut this season, with the major leagues' best overall record and best run differential.

They improved both on Sunday with an 18-4 blowout of the Chicago Cubs. But the hitting stars weren't familiar names like Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton.

No, free agent pickup Matt Carpenter and light-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka both hit a pair of home runs to power the Bronx Bombers to their 11th win in their last 12 games.

Higashioka capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a blast to left field off Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel that had to be seen to be believed.

This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run! pic.twitter.com/oSO3sLnUyo — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 12, 2022

According to MLB.com, the eephus pitch from Schwindel clocked in at 35.1 mph -- which is believed to be the slowest pitch to be hit for a home run MLB has ever measured.

Higashioka entered the game with zero homers on the season, but connected off Cubs reliever Daniel Norris in the third inning for his first before following it up with the 376-foot shot into the left-field seats off Schwindel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yankees' Kyle Higashioka hits home run off 35 mph eephus pitch