Yankees' Kyle Higashioka on competing with Gary Sanchez to start: 'I don’t think we hold it against each other'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
When the Yankees re-signed DJ LeMahieu to a new six-year contract in late January, it eliminated the biggest question mark the Bombers had going into this offseason.
Now, with their MVP-level second baseman and hitting machine back in the fold, the Yankees seemed poised, once again, to offer one of the most feared lineups in baseball as they chase their elusive 28th world champion.
If there is one question still left to be answered, though, it’s this: Who will be the Yankees’ primary catcher in 2021?
Gary Sanchez is a two-time All-Star coming off a miserable season in which he slashed .147/.253/.365 in 49 regular-season games. In fact, Sanchez has slashed just .200/296/.453 over his las three seasons combined, seeming to show a significant decline in his play.
Kyle Higashioka took advantage of Sanchez’s poor 2020 campaign, earning the starting nod in five of the Yankees’ seven playoff games while also becoming ace Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher over the latter part of the season.
After speaking with student-athletes in New York via Zoom on Tuesday, Higashioka also fielded questions, including some about how he views the Yankees’ catching competition heading into the new season.
“I think we’re both professional about it. I don’t think we hold it against each other,” Higashioka said, via the New York Post. “It’s just we know we need to always be playing at our best level or else there’s [a possibility] that we might not be playing too much.
“At the end of the day, we want to win the World Series. It doesn’t do any good if we were to be at each other’s throats or something.”
While there was initially some doubt as to whether or not Sanchez would be back with the Yankees in 2021, the team did indeed tender the former All-Star a contract to avoid arbitration.
Still, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and the Yankees have not made a clear-cut decision on who will be the No. 1 catcher next season – at least not publicly, anyway – and Higashioka thinks both he and Sanchez will be better off for that, and he doesn’t think anything, especially a starting role behind the plate, is just going to be handed to him.
“I’m not really going into the season under any assumptions or false pretenses or anything,” Higashioka told The Post. “I figure, every year, I’m going to have to battle for playing time. In my mind, I’m going out there, putting my best game out there and being as prepared as possible. And then if that warrants more playing time, that’ll be the case. And if not, that’ll be the case as well.
“I think it was definitely my best year to date, I thought I caught well. My hitting improved from previous years. I think I made some progress, but I think there’s still work to do and still a lot of room for improvement.”