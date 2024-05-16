Yankees’ Judge gives a little extra in 4-0 defeat of Twins

In a sense, each of Aaron Judge's trio of doubles to the center-field wall was a victory for the Twins on Wednesday. Judge had already demonstrated what happens when he really connects with a pitch.

Judge smashed a 95-mph first-inning fastball from Pablo López into the third row of the third deck in left field, the first blow of a monster night for the 2022 AL MVP. The ball traveled 467 feet, one of the 10 longest home runs in Target Field history, and set the hard-hit tone for the Yankees' 4-0 victory over the Twins.

In winning the first two games of this three-game set, New York handed the Twins their first lost series since Detroit was in town April 19-21, snapping their streak of six consecutive series won.

Of course, when you score one run in two games, it's hard to expect much else.

Minnesota managed only four hits on the night, and advanced no runner past second base in the final seven innings. Marcus Stroman struck out only two batters, but gave up only two hits and three walks in six innings, turning most of the Twins' turns at bat into a sometimes tedious wait for Judge's next at-bat.

The Yankees slugger matched the Twins' four hits by rocketing four baseballs a total of 1,588 feet, or an average of 397 feet with every swing, each of the last three of them over Willi Castro's head in center field.

And that wasn't even the worse part of Castro's night.

The Twins' all-around utility player caught Anthony Volpe's bases-loaded fly ball on the run in medium-depth center field in the second inning, and continued jogging toward the Twins' dugout. Trouble was, Volpe's pop fly was only the second out of the inning, and Gleybar Torres was tagging up at third base.

By the time Castro finally realized his mistake and threw toward home, Torres was already crossing the plate with the game's second run. Though it's possible Torres would have scored anyway, a sizable portion of the announced crowd of 22,235 booed the mental mistake as Castro trudged back to his position.

López retired Juan Soto to prevent further damage in the inning — and more important, provent Judge from coming to bat with more runners on base.

Judge became the fifth player ever to collect four extra-base hits in a game at Target Field — somewhat symbolically, there are more Yankees who have done it (Judge and Brian Roberts in 2014) than Twins (Nelson Cruz in 2019). He led off the third inning with a 389-foot double, and scored on Giancarlo Stanton's single. He hit a ball 361 feet in the fifth inning for another double, but was stranded at third a few batters later. He followed Soto's double off the right-field wall in the seventh against Kody Funderburk with a 371-foot line drive of his own, his third double of the game and 13th of the season, which ties Spencer Torkelson of Detroit for the most in the American League.

When he came to the plate in the ninth with a shot at his first career five-hit night, word of Judge's exploits had clearly reached Josh Staumont. The Twins reliever kept the ball low and eventually walked Judge.

Not a bad idea.