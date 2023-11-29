Update on Yankees’ Juan Soto trade talks: Teams talking players, but not close on agreement

Talks between the Yankees and the San Diego Padres about a Juan Soto trade have progressed to the point of exchanging names on players, league sources say. San Diego’s initial ask was very high -- understandably so -- and the teams are not close to an agreement.

The Padres, whose beloved owner, Peter Seidler, died on Nov. 14, are said to be early in their process of figuring out what to do with Soto.

As SNY reported, the Yanks and Padres had a preliminary conversation about Soto early in the offseason. Those talks have continued, per sources.

While the exact names are not known, the Padres are said to be looking at top prospects/rookies like Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe, young major league pitchers in the Michael King/Clarke Schmidt category, and more. That is standard behavior at the beginning of trade talks for a superstar player. It was also standard behavior for the Yankees to say no, but want to keep talking.

The Yankees recognize Soto as a perfect fit for their needs (with the small-ish caveat that Yankee Stadium’s large left field calls for a plus defender, which Soto is not), and are determining what they would give up for a one-year rental.

There is virtually no expectation that a team acquiring Soto this winter would be able to sign him to an extension before free agency. Trading for him would be akin to picking up a rental player at the July trade deadline.

But even in a one-year stay, Soto would be a significant Yankee if he helps the team return to the World Series. For that reason, New York continues to explore a trade and see if the sides can find a fit.