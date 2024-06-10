Yankees' Juan Soto returning to lineup, DHing against Royals

Yankees star Juan Soto will return to the lineup, starting at DH on Monday night when the team opens a four-game series on the road against the Kansas City Royals, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

Soto has not played since June 6 against the Minnesota Twins when he exited early with left forearm discomfort.

Soto told SNY's Andy Martino on Sunday night that he was feeling "good" after taking swings earlier in the day, and was hopeful to play against Kansas City.

“I’ve got to wake up tomorrow and see how my elbow feels,” Soto said.

Prior to Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Soto was moving in the right direction.

“He did a lot pregame, and it went pretty well,” Boone said. “So we’ll see about availability or not for tomorrow.”

Over 64 games with the Yanks, Soto is hitting .318 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 46 walks, and 53 RBI.

With Soto back in the lineup, Aaron Judge will get the night off after playing 67 straight games. Judge homered on Sunday to give him a league-leading 24 HRs on the season, to go along with his 21 doubles and 59 RBI.