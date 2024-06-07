Yankees' Juan Soto to undergo imaging Friday after leaving game with forearm discomfort

Yankees slugger Juan Soto exited Thursday's 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins with what the team is calling left forearm discomfort.

After a near-hour rain delay, the right-fielder was replaced in the field. It was unclear what caused the discomfort but manager Aaron Boone gave some insight into what happened with Soto after the game.

The Yankees skipper revealed that Soto has been dealing with forearm discomfort for about a week or so and that the team felt it was best to just shut him down after the rain delay. Soto was checked out by doctors during the delay and they thought it was best that the outfielder exit the game.

"Once we shut down in the rain delay, that soreness was there so it didn’t feel like it was the right thing to go back out there," Boone said.

"We all decided to not start getting warm again after an hour sitting here," Soto explained. "We don't want to risk anything like that. So we decided to just stop."

Soto said he's never experienced this discomfort before and one day he woke up with tightness in his arm. He treated it and tried to grind through it as it didn't affect his ability to bat or play the field, but now he'll get imaging done on Friday.

When asked what his level of concern was, Boone said that's "getting way ahead of ourselves."

"You take a player out of the game, a player the caliber of Juan out of the game there’s always concern about that," Boone said. "But also just hoping that we’re being cautious here on a long night with a delay."

Before exiting the game, Soto went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.

Around the same time, Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez was pulled in the eighth inning from his Triple-A rehab start. But the Yankees said that was part of his planned rehab assignment.

In his first season in pinstripes, Soto is having an MVP-like season. The 25-year-old is slashing .318/.424/1.027 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI.

The Yankees don't have a day off until Monday, June 17. The Dodgers arrive in the Bronx for a three-game set this weekend before New York travels to Kansas City to take on the Royals for four games. Then, the Yankees head to Boston for three next weekend.