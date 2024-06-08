Yankees say Juan Soto was not an option off bench in Friday's loss vs. Dodgers

Yankees fans knew Juan Soto was not starting in Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but prior to the contest, manager Aaron Boone hinted that the slugger could be used off the bench.

So it was interesting when he didn't signal for Soto to pinch-hit in a tight extra-inning game -- one the Yankees lost 2-1 in 11 innings.

More intriguing was Soto was seen in full uniform holding a bat at the top step of the dugout like he was ready to take an at-bat.

Of course, that never happened but Boone was asked if there was a scenario where Soto would pinch-hit.

"Not tonight, not tonight," Boone said.

When asked whether Soto was being used as a decoy, the Yankees skipper could just smile and say, "He was just feeling the moment, there, a little bit."

Soto was asked about this moment, and the outfielder said that he and the team have a plan for him over the next few days, but that it was a tough moment and he "tried to be there for his teammates."

Feeling the moment or not, the Yankees offense on Friday fizzled without him. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up just two hits over seven innings and the Los Angeles bullpen did the rest, allowing just an unearned run in the 11th. After leaving Thursday night's win against the Twins after a rain delay with left forearm discomfort, imaging revealed only inflammation for the left-handed slugger.

Soto said he was relieved by the result and he's going to go "day by day" and see how he feels.

"I'm trying to do my best. It's tough to see the game from the bench. I don't like that," Soto said of trying to push to play. "I try my best to be out there to help the team... I want to be out there. I want to be out there trying to win a game with my teammates. Trying to enjoy the moment. It is what it is."

While Friday's news on Soto was promising, it seems the Yankees are taking it slow with their star. Boone revealed that Soto didn't take any swings before the game and that they will see where Soto is at tomorrow to determine if he'll be available on Saturday.

Soto says he's taking any treatment that will help him get on the field faster. And while he wasn't sure if he'd play this weekend, Soto was more optimistic about his condition for the rest of the season.

"I don’t think I have to be grinding through the whole year if we do the right thing and do it the right way," he explained. "If we didn’t know what was going on in my elbow I think definitely [I'd be] grinding through the year. Now that we know what it is we can treat it and do the right thing to get it going. I think I’ll be fine."

The 25-year-old Soto has been great in his first year in pinstripes. He's slashing .318/.424/1.027 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI, and Friday is the only game he's missed this year.

With their eight-game winning streak snapped, they'll look to get back in the win column -- with or without Soto -- on Saturday when they play the second game of their series with the Dodgers. The offense will hope to do better against Gavin Stone than they did with Yamamoto.