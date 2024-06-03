Yankees' Juan Soto named American League Player of the Week for second time this season

The Yankees just can't stop winning awards.

On the same day that Aaron Judge and Luis Gil were given monthly honors for their outstanding efforts in May, it was announced that outfielder Juan Soto has been named American League Player of the Week.

This is Soto’s second Player of the Week Award this season and the fifth of his career.

The lefty mashed in six games last week, hitting .435 with three homers, nine RBI, three triples, four walks, and seven runs scored. He also posted a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.

Soto capped off his week by homering twice against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, including the go-ahead blast in the ninth inning.

For the season, Soto is now slashing .322/.417/.614 with 17 home runs, 53 RBI, 46 runs scored and 40 walks, making a very strong case to win AL MVP.