Yankees' Juan Soto, Hal Steinbrenner open to mid-season contract extension talks

Juan Soto and the Yankees have been a match made in baseball heaven so far in 2024, and it seems the New York brass are hoping to make a long-term commitment to the young outfielder.

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner was a guest on Thursday’s episode of Jack Curry’s Yankees News and Views podcast and spoke about the potential of a contract extension with Soto.

“We want to see him here for the rest of his career,” Steinbrenner said.

Soto, who was traded to the Yankees from San Diego in the offseason, is in his walk year and will be a free agent once the season is over unless the two sides come to an agreement before then.

Scott Boras represents Soto and usually encourages players to test free agency instead of signing contract extensions before they are up. Steinbrenner, to his own admission, is also not one to have contract negotiations mid-season as he thinks it can be a distraction. But he sees Soto as an exception.

“This is a unique situation and a very unique player. I wouldn’t be shocked if a conversation or two had during the course of the season,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s worth doing at some point. I wanted to give Juan time to settle in and have a conversation with him at some point, to see if this is a place he can see himself long term.”

The 25-year-old outfielder is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory and is having an MVP-caliber season with the Yankees. Soto is slashing .302/.403/.920 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. He’s helped the Yankees to a 30-15 record -- most wins in the American League -- and sole possession of first place in the AL East.

Soto was asked after Thursday’s win against the Twins about Steinbrenner’s comments and echoed his openness to talks in-season.

“My door is always open. Whenever [Hal] wants to start talking to Scott and his people, he’s open to hearing whatever he has,” Soto said. “For me, I’m focusing on the game right now.”

Soto added that it’s nice to hear owners and GMs talk about wanting him to play for them but reiterated that his focus is strictly on baseball and getting a championship in 2024.

The Dominican native says he’s felt good in New York and with the Yankees so far, but added it would take longer to really feel comfortable in a particular place.

“You always gotta know about the team and how everything is going to work. There’s going to be ups and down throughout the season and you want to know how they react and things like that,” Soto explained. “Yeah, it’s going to take a full season to see and to really feel settled in and comfortable in a spot.”

Despite that, Soto says that the biggest difference between playing for the Yankees as opposed to the Nationals and Padres -- his other two teams -- is the fanbase and how “massive” it is.

“The fanbase has been unbelievable. New York feels great. A lot of culture, a lot of Hispanic culture,” he added. “I’ve been feeling good so far in the stadium and the clubhouse. Everything has been very good.”

Curry followed up on his interview with Steinbrenner on the Yankees postgame show by revealing a text exchange with Boras.

“Always happy to talk with Hal,” Boras wrote. “Juan is getting to know the Yankee organization. His singular focus is winning.”

At just 25 years old, Soto will require a massive investment from any team that pays for his services. Many expect the bidding to start at $500 million. If Soto continues to play the way he is, and if the Yankees capture their first World Series since 2009, Steinbrenner may have to do everything in his power to keep him in The Bronx.