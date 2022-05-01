Yankees' Joey Gallo leaves Saturday's game with left groin tightness

Joey Gallo road greys close up

Joey Gallo left Saturday's Yankees game with left groin tightness, the team announced.

Gallo legged out an infield single, but lunged pretty far while reaching for first base. The following half inning, he was replaced in left field by Tim Locastro.

Gallo has struggled immensely this season, but had been swinging a hotter bat as of late. Despite hitting just .180 on the season, he is six for his last 20 (.300), including two hits before leaving Saturday's game.