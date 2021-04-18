Yankees' Jay Bruce to retire after Sunday's game

RONALD BLUM
·1 min read
New York Yankees' Jay Bruce, left, hits a two-run single off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tim Mayza during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce will be retiring after the New York Yankees' game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before New York played the Rays.

“He actually came to me at the start of the series,” Boone said. “He let me know his thinking.”

The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee.

Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday's game.

He has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in 14 major league seasons with Cincinnati (2008-16), the New York Mets (2016-18), Cleveland (2017), Seattle (2019), Philadelphia (2019-20) and the Yankees.

