Yankees' Jasson Dominguez homers off Astros' Justin Verlander in first career at-bat

"The Martian'' has just sent one high, far and gone.

In his first major league plate appearance, heralded switch-hitting Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez belted his first career home run — a two-run shot to left off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

That shot by Dominguez, batting left-handed, gave the Yankees a 3-0 first inning lead against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Dubbed "The Martian" for his out-of-this-world baseball skills at a young age, Dominguez, 20, had a successful season at Class AA Somerset, which led to an August promotion to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In just nine games at Scranton, Dominguez batted .419, posted a 1.094 OPS and drove in 10 runs, earning him a quick call-up to the majors on Sept. 1, along with lefty-hitting catcher Austin Wells.

Jasson Domínguez's first Major League hit went into orbit. pic.twitter.com/jvVMbp5xHE — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Yankees' Jasson Dominguez hits home run in first MLB at-bat