Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez feels 'really good,' but taking things day by day with rehab set to expire

Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez continues progressing well as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

The former top overall prospect in baseball played the outfield for the first time during his recovery earlier this week and he’s been settling into a nice little groove as he finds his timing at the plate.

“I feel really good,” Dominguez told reporters Friday. “My arm feels really good right now. The progression has been great. We’re just taking things day by day and every day I feel a little bit better.”

That has certainly shown, as Dominguez extended his Double-A hitting streak to eight games with a monstrous two-run homer to deep left field on Friday night, and he’s now hitting .348 with a .977 OPS across 12 rehab appearances.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also seems happy with how the young star outfielder has been progressing through his road to recovery.

“He’s in a good spot,” the big-league skipper said. “He’s had a really good rehab in that it’s gone smooth, he hasn’t been rushed at all, he’s been built up properly. So he’s in a pretty good place right now.”

Dominguez’s 20-day assignment is set to expire at the beginning of this week, and while he looks ready and has been killing it of late, he’s unlikely to rejoin the big-league roster at this time.

With Aaron Judge, Alex Verdugo, and Juan Soto locked into the starting three outfield spots and Trent Grisham keeping hold of the fourth outfielder role there simply is no room for the youngster.

While he’d love to return to the show as soon as possible, Dominguez understands that the situation is out of his hands.

“I can’t control that,” he said. “It is what it is, I’m just playing and continuing to make my progression each day and when the time comes we’ll see what happens.”