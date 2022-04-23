Yankees, Jacoby Ellsbury quietly settled 2019 grievance 'at least a year ago': report

Jacoby Ellsbury swinging in pinstripes Yankees

Back in 2019, the Yankees filed a grievance against former outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, looking to recoup some of the money the team owed him as part of his seven-year, $153 million contract.

According to a report from the New York Post, the Yankees and Ellsbury quietly settled that grievance “at least a year ago” to avoid a hearing.

The grievance was filed when the team released the oft-injured outfielder in November 2019, when he still had $21 million and one year remaining on the contract, along with a $5 million buyout, that the team converted to non-guaranteed money. The MLBPA subsequently filed a grievance on Ellsbury’s behalf to make the team pay the remaining money.

The Yankees claimed that Ellsbury used an outside facility, without the team’s permission, to rehab during 2018 and 2019. Ellsbury missed both seasons due to a variety of injuries, starting with an oblique strain before a lower-back issue popped up. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder then had surgery for a torn labrum that ended any chance of playing in 2019.

In all, Ellsbury played 520 games over the span of four seasons with the Yankees, slashing .264/.330/.386 with 39 home runs, 198 RBI and 273 runs scored.