Jack Curry of YES Network reported yesterday that the Yankees interviewed David Cone for their pitching coach vacancy last week.

Last week it was reported that the Yankees were interviewing a couple of college coaches — University of Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs and University of Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter — about succeeding Larry Rothschild as the club’s pitching coach. Interviewing Cone — who has no coaching experience and has been a broadcaster and has written a book since he retired — continues with the “think outside the box” approach.