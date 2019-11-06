Yankees interviewed David Cone for their pitching coach vacancy
Jack Curry of YES Network reported yesterday that the Yankees interviewed David Cone for their pitching coach vacancy last week.
Last week it was reported that the Yankees were interviewing a couple of college coaches — University of Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs and University of Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter — about succeeding Larry Rothschild as the club’s pitching coach. Interviewing Cone — who has no coaching experience and has been a broadcaster and has written a book since he retired — continues with the “think outside the box” approach.
