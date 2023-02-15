Yankees Injury Tracker: Frankie Montas to undergo shoulder surgery, with late-season return the best-case scenario

Aug 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the field after the top of the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here's an up-to-date tracker on the Yankees' injuries...

Feb. 15, 1:10 p.m.

Aaron Boone announced that right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery on Feb. 21, with the best-case scenario being that he returns "late in the season."

"It’s been a couple different shutdowns where he was getting built up, and then he went out and saw [Dr. Neal ElAttrache] who cleared him to go again, he was building back up, and still wasn’t quite right, so went back and now we’ve gotten to the point where they’re going to go in," Boone said. "They’ll scope it and then we’ll have a better idea of the timeframe once that happens on the 21st, and then hopefully he’s here a few days later.

"Best case is he would be back late in the season, but we’re really going to know a lot after the 21st."

Montas, 29, was acquired in a midseason trade with the Oakland A's last year, pitching to a 6.35 ERA in eight regular season starts for New York.

In brighter news, Boone said that he expects that Nestor Cortes will be ready for Opening Day. The lefty is dealing with a hamstring issue that will keep him out of the World Baseball Classic.

Boone also expects DJ LeMahieu to be ready for the season. The utility man dealt with a fractured toe for a good part of the 2022 season, but he did not end up having surgery.

Feb. 15, 12:20 p.m.

Yankees right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas, who was already expected to miss the first month or so of the season due to a shoulder injury, might need surgery to correct the issue.

Montas is still undergoing testing on the shoulder, pitching coach Matt Blake told reporters on Wednesday, indicating that Montas is going through the process with doctors.

If Montas requires surgery, it is unclear what type of surgery it would be and how long he might be out.

Feb. 13, 1:25 p.m.

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic after tweaking his right hamstring.

The left-hander said he has a grade 2 hamstring strain and will not throw off a mound for a few weeks (though he is still throwing on flat ground).

As far as a timetable for his return, Cortes is not ruling out the possibility of being ready for the first week of the regular season.

"It's definitely doable to start the season off healthy and in the rotation," he told reporters.

Cortes dealt with a groin injury in late August of last season, landing him on the IL, and then exited Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros due to a groin injury.