Yankees injury report: Aaron Boone reveals latest updates, potential return dates

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a long list of injury updates and potential return dates for New York entering Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Ace RHP Gerrit Cole and LHP Jordan Montgomery, whom New York placed Aug. 3 on the COVID IL, are inching closer to a comeback.

"We're close," Boone said. "Just want to make sure we get through. And everything went well with Gerrit and Monty (Friday) in their bullpen, bouncing back (Saturday). So they look like they're on track early next week. But still want to give it the next 24 hours and finalize that, for sure."

Meanwhile, RHP Luis Gil is a strong candidate to start for the Yankees in a doubleheader Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.

"We'll see what we have, moving forward, between Gerrit and Jordan and some of the moving parts," Boone said, "but a good chance (Gil) can pitch one of those doubleheader games for us."

Aside from the starting rotation, below is a rundown of Boone's comments regarding other players on New York's ILs.

RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

After a mixed initial rehab start Thursday at Double-A Somerset Patriots, Kluber takes another step this week with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

"He'll make another start on the fifth day ... so I think he's scheduled to go Tuesday, I think, up in (Red Sox-affiliated) Worcester," Boone said. "I think he's scheduled to go with Scranton there, again. But yeah, he bounced back well, felt good."

Asked if Chapman would throw a bullpen Saturday, Boone briefly answered with the details.

"No, just more catch play and long toss -- or I think at 75 feet or so -- (Saturday), probably," Boone said.

Both in Somerset, Sanchez and German are respectively working back.

"He's in Somerset, just working out, basically because he can do all of his baseball activities," Boone said of Sanchez. "So I know German's scheduled to throw a 'pen.

"(Sanchez is) going to do defensive work, hit on the field -- all those kind of things. And he'll probably be there the next couple days, working with them. So we'll see. But he's been doing a lot better, physically, the last few days."



1B Anthony Rizzo (COVID)

Testing awaits Rizzo, who could rejoin the Yankees this coming week with a clean result.

"We'll see," Boone said. "I actually spoke with him on the way to the park today. He was feeling a lot better, even today. So yeah, we'll see. I mean, Monday morning I think he's going to get his workup and hopefully be there with us -- potentially, in some way, shape or form -- Monday to work out and do baseball things. So yeah, Monday's scheduled for his cardiac workup."



SS Gleyber Torres (thumb)

Boone did not have anything new to report on Torres, who is currently staying in shape physically but ultimately awaiting baseball activities.

"He did see the hand specialist a few days ago," Boone said. "And basically, it's going to be treatments. He's able to work out and lift and do things like that. But when he really starts baseball activities, they want all pain to be out of there. That's kind of going to be the indicator for him, moving forward."

3B Gio Urshela (hamstring)

While the Yankees appear to be taking a slow approach, Boone gave positive reviews of Urshela's recent progress.

"Gio's doing pretty well, actually," Boone said. "I know yesterday was a good day for him. He's just getting ramped back up again, so doing different running exercises before he starts graduating to baseball stuff again. But I know yesterday he felt really good in everything that he was doing. Nothing imminent with him."



OF Clint Frazier (vertigo)

Following a rehab debut Friday, Frazier's next steps still remain to be seen before rejoining the Yankees comes into play.

"I mean, I don't know -- we'll see," Boone said. "He DHed last night in Somerset, I know, so we'll just kind of continue to build him up and see where he's at."