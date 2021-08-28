Yankees injury report: Aaron Boone reveals latest updates on Corey Kluber, Luis Severino, Michael King

Corey Kluber Somerset Patriots bullpen front zoom in crop

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared injury updates on RHPs Corey Kluber, Luis Severino and Michael King before Friday's game at the Oakland A's, a 9:40 p.m. start.

The closest to a return, Kluber -- set to start Monday's 9:38 p.m. game at the Los Angeles Angels, beginning a three-game series -- makes his first appearance with New York since May 25. After working back from a shoulder injury, what do the Yankees hope to see out of him?

"I look at him as Corey Kluber and I know if he gets rolling, we've seen it this year already how good he could be," Boone said. "But obviously, coming back from a few months, you just want to see him continue to get built up -- he's not all the way built up. He's coming off a shoulder injury, so you want to see how he's responding each and every time, what the stuff looks like, how effective he is against hitters.

"I mean, I guess we're all eager to see that and what it looks like. And I think his pitching will tell you, his pitching will tell him, his pitching will tell us where he's at. I think he's feeling really good about it, I think he's confident and I know he's excited to get back and get back in part of the rotation, but of course we'll see what it looks like."

Kluber -- on the 60-day injured list since June 5 -- is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 games over 53 1/3 innings pitched, scattering 21 runs (18 earned) on 41 hits while striking out 55 and walking 23.

In his third and final rehab outing this past Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, he scattered two runs on five hits while striking out four, walking one and hitting another on 60 pitches (39 strikes) over 3 2/3 innings pitched.



While the Yankees let out a sigh of relief with Severino, who felt shoulder tightness before a scratched rehab start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but avoided structural damage, the process has ways to go.

Story continues

He began a throwing program Friday, going in the right direction but essentially restarting his rehab process.

"He's back in New York," Boone said of Severino. "He threw today -- 60, 70 feet. So today was the first day of just playing catch."

"I don't think it's laid out," Boone added of Severino's throwing program. "I think it's just kind of graduating to, hopefully, getting back on the mound some time soon."

Meanwhile, King -- on the injured lists since July 8 with a right middle finger contusion -- faced batters Friday in Somerset.

"He actually threw live today in Somerset, I believe," Boone said. "I think he threw 20 pitches live and my understanding is it went well. So he is getting close to starting to rehab as well."