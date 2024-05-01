Yankees Injury Notes: Jon Berti suffers setback, DJ LeMahieu ‘feeling great’

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave updates on a number of players, including Gerrit Cole and DJ LeMahieu.

Berti to Burdi

Boone said that Jon Berti’s back locked up on him and that he will not play for Somerset on Wednesday. The team is hoping Berti can resume his rehab assignment on Thursday.

Berti, who is recovering from a groin injury, has played two games with Somerset. He’s hitless in five at-bats but does have two walks and a stolen base. Before his injury, Berti was 4-for-19 with an RBI while platooning at third base with Oswaldo Cabrera.

As for reliever Nick Burdi, Boone said that his bullpen session went well and that he will likely pitch in a rehab game before being activated.

Timetables for Gerrit Cole and Alex Verdugo

Gerrit Cole had no issues after a “heavy” throwing day on Tuesday, per Boone. The Yankees skipper does not have a date for when Cole will begin throwing off a mound and declined to give a timeline when asked if the All-Star break was a likely return window.

Verdugo is set to rejoin the team on Thursday after missing the last three games while being on paternity leave. Boone did not commit to having Verdugo in the lineup for the Yankees-Orioles series finale.

DJ LeMahieu close to resuming baseball activities

And finally, LeMahieu is “feeling great” back at Yankee Stadium and is close to resuming baseball activities.

LeMahieu made one rehab start for Somerset but was taken out with right foot soreness after playing just one inning.